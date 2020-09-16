Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

