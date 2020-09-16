Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.83. Marchex shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 91,480 shares changing hands.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex by 21.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 249,402 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth $605,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

