Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.89

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.89 and traded as high as $138.20. Investors Title shares last traded at $136.04, with a volume of 11,401 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 56.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

