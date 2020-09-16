Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 120,794 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

