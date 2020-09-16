MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.05. MDC Partners shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 39,551 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.86.
About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.
