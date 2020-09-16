MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $2.05. MDC Partners shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 39,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered MDC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in MDC Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,671,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,022,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

