PolarityTE (NYSE:NYC) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PolarityTE (NYSE:NYC) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.94. 15,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

About PolarityTE (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marchex Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67
Marchex Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67
Yuhe International Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Yuhe International Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Investors Title Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.89
Investors Title Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $127.89
Towerstream Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41
Towerstream Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41
Vantage Drilling Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Vantage Drilling Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cloud Peak Energy Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cloud Peak Energy Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report