Altair International (NASDAQ:ATAO) Shares Down 7.7%

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 10,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 5,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Altair International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAO)

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

