Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Shares Up 0.9%

Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 55,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 20,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Innovent Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

