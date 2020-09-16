John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Shares Up 11.9%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Shares of John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 5,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51.

John Menzies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

