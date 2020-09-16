J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) Trading Down 12.1%

J. C. Penney Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 11,437,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 20,206,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. C. Penney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22.

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.35. J. C. Penney had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 160.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that J. C. Penney Company, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

