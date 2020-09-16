UOL Group (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Trading Up 1.2%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of UOL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; retails used cars under the Republic Auto brand; distributes BYD electric forklifts; manufactures and distributes automotive components, as well as provides automotive rental, fleet management, and after-sales services; and offers motor vehicles and motorcycles consumer financing, heavy equipment financing, banking, and general and life insurance services.

