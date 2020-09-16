Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 332.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERF opened at $575.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.81. Geberit has a 52-week low of $395.67 and a 52-week high of $585.62.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

