Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

