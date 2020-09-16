Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.