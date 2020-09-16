RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTMVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Investec downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

