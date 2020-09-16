Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TX opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Ternium has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ternium’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 512,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

