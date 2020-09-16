PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Up 24.1% in August

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PROXIMUS/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. PROXIMUS/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

PROXIMUS/ADR Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

