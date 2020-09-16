Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Expands By 24.4%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 644.9 days.

SKHCF stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

