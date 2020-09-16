Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NHS opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
