Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

