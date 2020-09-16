United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 938.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDIRF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. United Internet has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

