Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in August

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 2.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

