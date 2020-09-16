GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

