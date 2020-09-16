Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP raised its position in shares of Veru by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.14. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERU. ValuEngine cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

