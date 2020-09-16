Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 607,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

