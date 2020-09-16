ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $935,550.00. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,800 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

