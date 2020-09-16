Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 152,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

NMM stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

