MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $127,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.