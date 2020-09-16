Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 924,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.31.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,092 shares of company stock worth $2,750,970. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 383.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Generac by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 103,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 131.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,994,000 after acquiring an additional 389,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNRC opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Generac will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

