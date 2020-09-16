Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 200,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 106.88% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

