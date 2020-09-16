Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $47.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.
VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.76.
VTR stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $74.71.
In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
