NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.55. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

The Fly

