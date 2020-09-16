NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.55. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

