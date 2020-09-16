North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) PT Raised to $33.00

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NNWWF stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. North West has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

