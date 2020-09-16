ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Main First Bank raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZALANDO SE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.