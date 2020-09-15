Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,268,300 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,120,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,268,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.16% of Marathon Oil worth $539,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,026,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 362,763 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 475,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

