Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 125,934 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,934 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Athenex worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 89,283 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 271,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athenex news, Director Manson Fok bought 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,031,941 shares of company stock worth $22,409,056. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

