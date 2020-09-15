Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 159.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 93.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.