Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 346,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 454,309 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.