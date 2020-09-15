52,800 Shares in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Navistar International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

NAV stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Navistar International Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

