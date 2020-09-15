Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of SPX by 59.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPX by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

