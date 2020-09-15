GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of GMS worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GMS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 55.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NYSE GMS opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.94. GMS Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

