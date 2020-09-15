Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120,150 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.