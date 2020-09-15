Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 429,804 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.81% of Polaris Industries worth $557,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

