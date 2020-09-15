Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.84 and a beta of 1.28. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $236,231. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

