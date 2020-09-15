Bank of America Corp DE Sells 131,733 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 505,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $19,419,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

