Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,406 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,412,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $226,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,724 shares of company stock valued at $24,059,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

