Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 165.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Graham were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graham by 803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Graham by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $437.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.97. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $700.25.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

