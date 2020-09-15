Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $526,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.99. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

