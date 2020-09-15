Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,846,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.64% of Post worth $512,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Post by 90.0% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

NYSE POST opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

