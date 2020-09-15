Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,236,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,469,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of Voya Financial worth $570,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.18.

Voya Financial stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.