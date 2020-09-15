APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Petmed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 373,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Petmed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $590.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,406 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp
Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,406 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Graham Holdings Co
Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stake in Graham Holdings Co
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $526,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $526,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Post Holdings Inc
Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Post Holdings Inc
Voya Financial Inc Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
Voya Financial Inc Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Petmed Express Inc
APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Petmed Express Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report