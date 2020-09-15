APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $780,000 Investment in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Petmed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 373,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Petmed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $590.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.68. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

