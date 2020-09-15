First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.24% of First American Financial worth $548,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

